We Need to Come to Our Census

The Census Bureau just admitted that the 2020 census overcounted the populations of blue states in America, apportioning to them skewed representation in Congress and the electoral college, as well as federal funding. Is this the long and short of it, or is this only the tip of the iceberg for the Left putting its thumb on the scale in the course of arrogating to itself political power?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.