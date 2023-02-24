Alex Jones does an interview on directed energy weapons. 9-19-13

I posted this because it's Alex Jones doing the interview. Why? Because he says very little about it now. He only makes glancing shots. It's strange to me. Like a lot of things involving directed energy weapons, it went dark. Even at the conspiracy sites. To my knowledge, Adams has never made mention of it. I'm not actually making such a big deal about that but there is the question of why. The most important thing to human survival and a vacuum of information. More, I want to be clear. I respect and trust Mike Adams and Alex Jones. My question is only why.
I found this video on an old www.satweapons.com page. The site itself was killed off in 2018. A time period 99% of sites about directed energy weapons were killed off. You can still access some of them using the Wayback Machine at www.archive.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.