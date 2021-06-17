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Who Murdered Ashli Babbitt? "SAY HER NAME!" Ashli Babbitt Murdered by Capitol Police
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220 views • June 17, 2021
The latest on the incident at the Capitol on Jan 6 shows close to 40% of the people who were inside the Capitol building walked peacefully through open doors and past no less than five Capitol Policemen who were just standing there and didn't tell anybody to stop. The question remains, who murdered Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed, peaceful Trump supporter who was shot from the front while several armed Capitol Police officers were directly behind her, demonstrating she was no threat to anybody. Ashli Babbitt was murdered and nobody will release the name of the person who killed her. There must be accountability. It starts with saying her name. You know, how BLM always demands people say the names of dead people? Well it's time everybody says Ashli Babbitt's name.
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Link to full show:
https://rumble.com/vin5j3-61621-the-babylon-bee-good-news-ethical-doctors-wuhan-lab-funding.html
WHERE TO FIND ME:
Join my Telegram Chat Group: If you do nothing else, do this. Got Qs? Ask in here. I will answer.
https://t.me/evantalkschat
Livestreaming M-F 3pm pacific (links below):
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evantalks/live
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/realevantalks
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/realevantalks
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/evantalks/live
Replays posted nightly:
Website: https://www.evantalks.com
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/user/evantalks
Rumble short link option: https://evantalks.com/rumble
I don't always have time to pull and edit shorter clips from the livestreams, but when I do I will post them to my Brighteon channel:
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/evantalks
Brighteon short link option: https://evantalks.com/brighteon
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