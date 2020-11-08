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Revelations of A Mother Goddess: Arizona Wilder interviewed by David Icke, 1999
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302 views • November 08, 2020
Testimonial: Arizona Wilder interviewed by David Icke on ritual ceremonies of the elite; child sacrifices, ritual abuse, trauma-based mind control, black magick targeting, etc.
After having lost her children to the cult, Arizona Wilder speaks out about the black magick aspect of MK ultra or military SRA. She still is deeply in shock and highly dissociated. Not all what she says must be true, there might have been cover memories inserted into her mind, nevertheless, most of what she is saying is confirmed by hundreds of whistleblowers worldwide in the meantime.
It is said, that Arizona Wilder is now living anonymously in North America.
After having lost her children to the cult, Arizona Wilder speaks out about the black magick aspect of MK ultra or military SRA. She still is deeply in shock and highly dissociated. Not all what she says must be true, there might have been cover memories inserted into her mind, nevertheless, most of what she is saying is confirmed by hundreds of whistleblowers worldwide in the meantime.
It is said, that Arizona Wilder is now living anonymously in North America.
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