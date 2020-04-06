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REVELATION - Endtimes or Last days Bible prophecies
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45 views • April 06, 2020
REVELATION - Endtimes or Last days Bible prophecies
Jesus christ is coming soon.
The video is a completely hypothetical dramatization of the Book of Revelation. Scriptural references have been paraphrased and bracketed to show where the corresponding visuals are being drawn from. All witnesses should keep in mind although the video may be embellished many of the things seen are probable to certain extents. I simply wanted to visualize the Book of Revelation to spur the thoughts of believers and non-believers alike. things which will soon take place on this earth as per bible prophecies..
God Bless You..
Jesus christ is coming soon.
The video is a completely hypothetical dramatization of the Book of Revelation. Scriptural references have been paraphrased and bracketed to show where the corresponding visuals are being drawn from. All witnesses should keep in mind although the video may be embellished many of the things seen are probable to certain extents. I simply wanted to visualize the Book of Revelation to spur the thoughts of believers and non-believers alike. things which will soon take place on this earth as per bible prophecies..
God Bless You..
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