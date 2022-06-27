The sun shoots HUGE CME!!the culprit The same red Rocky potato shaped Wormwood body I sawREAD👇

Brandon cory Nagley.





Jun 26, 2022 The sun shot off a HUGE CME (Coronal mass ejection)-Was it earth facing? I hope NOT!!!/ The culprit?The same red Rocky potato shaped Wormwood-Planet x system body I saw on 9/13/19 with THE NAKED EYE and the same object OURSKIESTODAY channel saw days ago/The planet x system's SHAKING Earth+Earths solar system (Is Christ your lord?) /READ BELOW.Today is now 6/26/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: A massive CME (coronal mass ejection) erupted from the sun hours ago on today's date 6/26/22... I'm not sure if it's earth facing though it does look like it. I hope not because the sunspots that were facing earth were earth size and growing in size... And what was the cause of the massive CME? As usual a planet x system body. Not just any planet x system object but the same one I believe that matches what I saw in my east setting at sunset with the naked eyes as the sun set in my west on the date 9/13/19 as I saw a massive red rocky lop sided potato like object that was blood red in color with a rocky appearance looking like the moon on its surface... When I saw this with the naked eye it was massive in my east. Just as youtube channel ( our skies today ) caught the same thing I caught except I saw it with the naked eye and got it on camera.. Whereas our skies today channel only got it on video footage though I'm glad he got it on video because I could only get pictures as it went down in my east catching the corner of my eyes fast as my mom saw it with me also that day I saw it on 9/13/19 exactly ten days before my birthday that's on 9/23 which September 23rd 2017 was also the same day as the revelation 12:1-2 sign a warning sign that occured in the heavens relating to the red dragon ( planet x/ wormwood) of Revelation 12..... Anyway all footage here caught by me.. I can't say if this CME was earth facing.. Though space weather news said this as I'll quote ( A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm broke out around midnight (UT) on June 25-26th. Forecasters aren't sure why ..... The prime suspect is an unexpected CME embedded in the solar wind. So far no auroras have been reported from the 6 hour storm. ) end of space weather websites quote I put in parenthesis..... Anyway heads up to me subscribers or anyone new here. Because the energy hitting earth is extremely heavy already as Earth is getting slammed daily from cosmic waves of radiation and energy from planet x system objects and a magnetar shooting energy at earths back side, while daily earths getting whipped by solar radiation and energy meaning its making everyone sick in a way of another also pets are dying and getting sick from the radiation as 10 thousand cattle just died in Kansas due to this.... Not including its making earth's core swell as bible says hell will enlarge itself in the end days as is occurring , which that pushes lava and Magma to earths surface causing massive quakes and volcanoes blowing globally as Jesus warned. And it's only about to get worse... So note to my followers stay hydrated and get a multi vitamin in you daily or make sure you get lots of greens and fruits in you to help your body....Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGkT-Wi7r5I



