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Dark Outpost 11-04-2020 Election Apocalypse
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68 views • November 05, 2020
It's Going To Get Ugly. Will You Be Prepared? Go To http://preparewithdavid.com today!
Election 2020 is over...or is it? Massive fraud, stolen votes, media bias and much more have put our nation in a state of flux. It's all headed for a showdown before the United States Supreme Court, but perhaps not before the 20th Amendment to our Constitution is used to select a president. Will it be Hillary Clinton? Dr. James Fetzer joins us to discuss the election apocalypse of 2020! Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv tonight!
Election 2020 is over...or is it? Massive fraud, stolen votes, media bias and much more have put our nation in a state of flux. It's all headed for a showdown before the United States Supreme Court, but perhaps not before the 20th Amendment to our Constitution is used to select a president. Will it be Hillary Clinton? Dr. James Fetzer joins us to discuss the election apocalypse of 2020! Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv tonight!
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