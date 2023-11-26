This explains the rush to jab the world...

Hope & Tivon join Maria Zeee to expose the links between IEEE, the
human biofield, Wireless Body Area Network, energy harvesting, and the
revelation that the COVID shots were in fact the "system upgrade" the
globalists needed to make their dystopian "Internet of Everything"
future work.
