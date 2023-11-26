Create New Account
This explains the rush to jab the world...
Stand Up for Truth
Published Yesterday

Hope & Tivon join Maria Zeee to expose the links between IEEE, the human biofield, Wireless Body Area Network, energy harvesting, and the revelation that the COVID shots were in fact the "system upgrade" the globalists needed to make their dystopian "Internet of Everything" future work.

liesupcovered

