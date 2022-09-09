AA_IB_194_God_Save_The_Queen

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Today I will delve into the obligatory ordeal of covering the death of the Queen of England. More importantly, we will deconstruct the worship of figureheads and the removal of self-pride for ideal worship on a global scale.
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