Moscow: High-rise apartment that damaged from a Ukrainian drone's nighttime flight in the western part of Moscow

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The apartment that was damaged as a result of a drone's nighttime flight in the western part of Moscow.
In Moscow, a drone crashed into a residential building on Mosfilmovskaya Street, according to the city's mayor, Sobyanin.
It knocked out the walls of three rooms in one of the apartments. There were no injuries.
Moscow was attacked for
the first time in a long time.
Thumbnail is from street view, down below the tall high-rise building.