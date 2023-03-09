Welcome To Proverbs Club.Walk The Narrow Path With Wisdom.

Proverbs 8:32 (NIV).

32) “Now then, my children, listen to me;

blessed are those who keep my ways.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

God's blessings are with those

who listen to wisdom

and follow her Narrow Paths.

