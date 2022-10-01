WHAT PEOPLE FEAR!

Do you have a fear of what people think? Do you find yourself changing your behaviour and your beliefs in order to conform with society? Christians are supposed to be not of this world, because following the teachings of Jesus necessarily involves acting contrary to the status quo. If you're struggling with overcoming fear and anxiety over being a true Christian in today's world, then take a moment to learn a simple, life-changing lesson from this children's story: The Emperor's New Clothes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.