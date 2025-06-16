BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥Missiles flew past Israel AD's like they weren’t even there
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
145 views • 14 hours ago

💥🇮🇱 Straight through the interceptors.

Missiles flew past air defenses like they weren’t even there.

video from late last night.

Adding, Also from late last night (flight radar image):

THIS MOVEMENT IS NOT FOR NATO EXERCISE TRIDENT JUNCTURE: 

The U.S. is now deploying 24 Air Force tankers eastward—an unprecedented surge far beyond any NATO exercise like Trident Juncture.

Trident Juncture 2018 (the largest in recent years):

— The U.S. deployed around 6–8 tankers: KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-10 Extenders, mostly from bases like RAF Mildenhall and Ramstein NOT from US Bases.

— Additional tankers are often contributed by NATO partners (e.g., UK, Netherlands, Germany), bringing the total to 10–15 tankers in theater at MOST.

This isn’t routine. These tankers are strategic force multipliers, enabling long-range ops for bombers, fighters, and ISR assets.

If you’re wondering whether something massive is underway—you’re not wrong.

Adding: 

Iran's Parliament Approves Strategic Partnership Agreement with Russia - Iranian Embassy in Russia


On January 17 in Moscow, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

If you want to refresh the main points, you can read them here :

The main points of the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran:

➡️If one of the parties is attacked, the other must not provide any assistance to the aggressor.

➡️Russia and Iran have confirmed their commitment to developing military-technical cooperation and view it as an important component of maintaining global security.

➡️The countries agreed to closely cooperate in conducting joint military exercises.

➡️Moscow and Tehran will refrain from joining third countries' sanctions against each other and guarantee the non-application of unilateral coercive measures.

➡️Russia and Iran have agreed to cooperate to create a payment infrastructure independent of third countries.

➡️Moscow and Tehran agreed to cooperate on arms control, disarmament, and ensuring international security.

➡️Moscow and Tehran agreed to promote cooperation between the two countries' media to counter disinformation and negative propaganda.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
