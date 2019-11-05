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The Essential Basis of True Love and the Psychologically Healthy Relationship, Part 2, Dr Max Hammer
Together We Are Better
Together We Are Better
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7 views • November 05, 2019
This audio tape by Dr. Max Hammer should be very helpful for people who are seeking to develop psychologically healthy, fulfilling, interpersonal relationships, with true love, good communication, and empathic experiential intimacy. Furthermore, Dr. Hammer's compassionate insights should also be helpful to relationship counselors, such as marriage, dating, and family counselors.

For a more extensive, in-depth discussion of Dr. Max Hammer’s insights in psychology, spirituality, and interpersonal relationships, see his two published books (with secondary contributing authors Dr. Barry J. Hammer and Dr. Alan C. Butler): 1) Psychological Healing Through Creative Self-Understanding and Self-Transformation (ISBN: 978-1-62857-075-5; Houston: Strategic Book Publishing, 2014). 2) Deepening Your Personal Relationships: Developing Emotional Intimacy and Good Communication (ISBN: 978-1-61897-590-4; Houston: Strategic Book Publishing, 2014).

Related articles by Dr. Max Hammer and his co-authors are also available at the following web pages:

http://www.academia.edu/12264716/Heal...

https://www.academia.edu/12352138/The...

https://www.academia.edu/12430152/TRA...

https://www.academia.edu/12969180/THE...

http://sbprabooks.com/maxhammer

http://sbprabooks.com/maxhammer/?page...

https://booksbymaxhammer.wordpress.com/

https://independent.academia.edu/Barr...

Dr. Max Hammer was a distinguished Psychology Professor and supervisor of graduate students and interns in the clinical psychology, psychotherapy, and counseling practice training program of the Psychology Department at the University of Maine, for many years, as well as a respected psychotherapist and clinical psychology consultant and diagnostician. Dr. Max Hammer was one of the original core clinicians who founded and developed the Clinical Psychology program at the University of Maine, beginning in the 1960’s. In his work with graduate and undergraduate students in that program, Dr. Max Hammer provided a refreshing Humanistic and Transpersonal perspective, with an emphasis on flexible, warmly caring, empathic responsiveness to the needs of the individual psychotherapy client.
Keywords
familylovespiritualityempathymarriagerelationshipspsychologycommunicationfriendshipintimacyconnectionpsychotherapyinsighttranspersonal
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