Stew Peters::FAA Moves To Conceal Pilot Heart Damage VAXXED Pilots Are Ticking Time Bombs
The risk of dying in a plane crash is higher today because of vaccinated pilots.
Leading cardiologist Dr. Thomas Levy and the US Freedom Flyers are working together to detail how the FAA is failing to recognize or correct the epidemic of compromised pilots.
Thee FAA has weakened the cardiac health requirements to legally fly a plane.
The vast majority of pilots are vaccinated and the risk of heart disease is ongoing as the spike protein remains in their bodies.

