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Fire Roasted Shortages: Food Processing Plants Burn Down
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141 views • April 21, 2022
Empty grocery store shelves has become a familiar sight in many American cities and towns in 2022. Modern Americans have never experienced food shortages. It’s not happening only in the USA. Food shortages are appearing in many countries. The Biden Administration wants people to believe that Vladimir Putin is responsible for the food shortages. They also want to blame him for inflation.
Why are there so many shortages of food products in 2022? Even baby formulas and cat food are in short supply in many places. Is the Russia-Ukraine war really the cause of these sudden shortages or is there a more sinister force at work?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/21/22.
Why are there so many shortages of food products in 2022? Even baby formulas and cat food are in short supply in many places. Is the Russia-Ukraine war really the cause of these sudden shortages or is there a more sinister force at work?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/21/22.
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