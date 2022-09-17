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GREAT FALSE WONDERS! Fallen angels Rule false prophets Ken Copeland (reptilian) & Rodney Howard Browne give false prophecies-hope/total chaos. Masses led to a dark jesus far from YAH (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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113 views • September 17, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

YAHUSHUA we YOUR children plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD OF PROTECTION over this video exposing these imposters, blemishes from hell Ken Copeland and Rodney Howard Browne in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME YOUR NAME amen
We are not supposed to run after signs and wonders they follow us who believe in YOU YAHUSHUA our SOON COMING KING who so many call YOU JESUS by YOUR Greek Name

From YAHS Prophecy 23 given by Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu under the ANOINTING OF THE RUACH HA KODESH
"LET MY PEOPLE GO!" A new prophecy is coming forth this day. A warning to the wolves in sheep's clothing that stand in the office of the apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor and teacher that are out to devour MY sheep to abuse, kill or to maim them, control, deceive, or chase them away. "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" As in the days of Moses, when I spoke to the Evil Pharaoh and I said, "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" So I say unto you this day, to the wolves who pretend to be MINE, but do not even know who I am! Those that pretend to love ME and serve ME and quote MY words, and yet do not even know who I am! I say unto you this day "LET MY PEOPLE GO!"

But I command these wolves this day who deceive MY sheep and lead them astray with false doctrines, mind control, mind deception, mind manipulation, lying and deceiving spirits. "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" I am a God that will not be MOCKED any longer.

Also from Prophecy 92
You will know the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps who live in mansions and are millionaires and look down upon the poor and middle class. Yet, it is the poor and middle class that has made the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps the millionaires they are today. You can call them the EPP’s, for they will be used as your enemies to introduce and lead people to the false Christ, the only begotten son of satan.

Be ye Holy as I am Holy, strive to live Holy, in your mind, and body and walk in the HOLY SPIRIT more than you walk in the flesh and know that legions of Heaven’s Holy Angels fight in your behalf!

Please visit  

https://amightywind.com/home.html  

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:​

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred      

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: 

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html    

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: 

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994  ​ 

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle! If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw    

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksC   

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva 

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme     

See all Prophecies here 

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html  







Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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