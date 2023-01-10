https://gettr.com/post/p240o2cd832

1/4/2023 Miles Guo: The COVID virus is perhaps going to take the lives of several old CCP kleptocrats in a couple of days. The tragedy of high death toll and no place to put the corpses will not be limited to China, and the COVID vaccine disaster will be inflicted on the entire world. Except for waiting to die, there is no option but to join the Whistleblowers’ Movement.

#CCPVirus #COVIDvirus #COVIDvaccinedisaster #Ivermectin #Artemisinin #Azithromycin #Dexamethasone #HCQ





1/4/2023 文贵直播：病毒可能在这几天还会带走几个老杂毛；大量死人、无处存放尸体的惨剧不会仅限于中共国，全世界将陷入疫苗灾难之中。除了等死，唯有加入爆料革命，没有别的选择！

#中共病毒 #新冠病毒 #疫苗灾难 #爆料革命 #伊维菌素 #青蒿素 #阿奇霉素 #地塞米松 #羟氯喹



