Neuromodulation is being used to excite or inhibit specific brain neurons of government officials by remote means.

Neuro modulation can be used to target highly specific areas of your brain by invisible and remote means. Neuromodulation is being used to remotely inhibit specific neurons in the brains of the police and military by silent and invisible means. They must accept and acknowledge this fact and then they must find ways of freeing their brains from interference by brain weapons.
For information on this topic please read information which can be found at the following online link https://aim4truth.org/2022/08/28/death-via-graphene-oxide-nano-particles.
