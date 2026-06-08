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Mayor Vote Count - Creepy Scott Wiener - Canada's Thought Police
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Los Angeles Top Prosecutor Says ‘Multiple Election Fraud Investigations Underway’


First Assistant U.S. Attorney for CA’s Central District Bill Essayli said the state’s election system has ‘serious structural vulnerabilities’ that have been flagged by the FBI


https://lamag.com/politics/los-angeles-top-prosecutor-says-multiple-election-fraud-investigations-underway/



Left's election fraud denials crumble as DOJ exposes two-decade-long California cheating scheme


Despite evidence to the contrary, liberal voting activists have spent years minimizing cheating concerns and portraying those who want to investigate such problems as "election deniers."


But the FBI and the departments of Justice and Homeland Security are now systematically exposing electoral fraud – from non-citizen voting to ballot-box-stuffing schemes that are turning the table in epic fashion.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/left-s-election-fraud-denials-crumble-as-doj-exposes-two-decade-long-california-cheating-scheme/ar-AA23ygJ7



Trump Wants His Face on New $250 Bill; an 1866 Law Says It’s Not Allowed


Treasury Department officials are advancing internal plans for a new $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump, according to new reporting. The effort matters because federal law has barred living people from appearing on U.S. currency since 1866.


https://www.newsweek.com/trump-250-bill-treasury-push-1866-currency-ban-explained-12005460



Homosexual’s congressional campaign features drag queen singing obscene song in front of child


Creepy Scott Wiener campaign event featured drag queens including one mocking women while dressed as a pig singing ‘Wiener is a girl’s best friend’ in front of kids,” wrote Libs of TikTok, posting a video of a bizarre campaign rally.


https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/homosexuals-congressional-campaign-features-drag-queen-singing-obscene-song-in-front-of-child/



Senate's mistaken attempt to criminalize residential school denialism


As country comes to terms they weren't told truth about Kamloops, some want to make it criminal to question narrative


https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/attempt-criminalize-residential-school-denialism-mistake



Canada Shuts Down Unmarked Grave Investigations After No Evidence Found


The Canadian government is ending funding for unmarked grave searches at former Catholic-run residential schools after four years of investigations found no human remains.


The National Advisory Committee on Residential Schools, Missing Children, and Unmarked Burials (NAC) confirmed its funding will expire at the end of March.


Since 2021, over $216.5 million was spent on searches based on ground-penetrating radar scans, which identified soil disturbances but no confirmed graves.


The initial claim of 100s of unmarked graves at Kamloops Indian Residential School sparked national outrage, leading to church vandalism and increased government funding. However, no exhumations have produced evidence of mass burials since.


https://ucatholic.com/news/canada-shuts-down-unmarked-grave-investigations-after-no-evidence-found/



Canada Makes It Illegal to talk About Indigenous Mass Graves


Canada has seen over 100 churches burned to the ground over the alleged mass graves of indigenous students. Canada’s Globe and Mail is now acknowledging what many have known for 5 years. There is no evidence of a “mass children’s grave” at an Indian boarding school in British Columbia. The tribe making the claim has no apparent interest in any digging to settle the matter.


https://www.independentsentinel.com/canada-makes-it-illegal-to-tell-the-truth-about-indigenous-mass-gaves/

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