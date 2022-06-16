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OP Freedom.
Mass extinction of farm animals on a ranch in the Southwest of the state of Kansas
HEAT STRESS KILLS ESTIMATED 10,000 HEAD OF KANSAS FEEDLOT CATTLE?????
https://www.iowacorn.org/dtn-news/44a79d26-8ad9-4f81-9fb0-7831273abcff__2664916
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18kidc-mass-extinction-of-farm-animals-state-of-kansas.html