Self Reliant Saturday with Michael Hoffman: Careful where you harvest

On this episode of Self-Reliant Saturday, Michael discusses how you shouldn’t overlook certain plants. Plants (like the thistle in this video) may be beneficial from root to flower, but oftentimes it’s imperative to keep in mind where these plants are located that you are harvesting for consumption.

Side of the road, railways, and other areas that are often public may be treated with harmful pesticides to get rid of these “weeds” and can actually accumulate the toxic sprays that are meant to kill them.

Be mindful of where you harvest!



