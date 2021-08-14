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Rice University working on putting Graphene Oxide in food. Am I the only one with hair standing up on my neck?
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142 views • August 14, 2021
A heat circuit on a potato?!!
While it sounds exciting... What are they really going to do with it?? ON FOOD? Im happy to live on a farm
While it sounds exciting... What are they really going to do with it?? ON FOOD? Im happy to live on a farm
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