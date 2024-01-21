🇮🇱 On Israeli TV they call for terror of the population of the Gaza Strip
The situation on Israeli television: a news anchor admitted that he cannot sleep without seeing houses being destroyed in Gaza:
“More and more houses and buildings! I don’t want the Palestinians to have anything to go back to,” the Channel 14 employee said.
Kikes gonna Kike....
Souce @Slavyangrad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.