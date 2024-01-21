Create New Account
🇮🇱 On Israeli TV they call for terror of the population of the Gaza Strip
The Prisoner
The situation on Israeli television: a news anchor admitted that he cannot sleep without seeing houses being destroyed in Gaza:

“More and more houses and buildings! I don’t want the Palestinians to have anything to go back to,” the Channel 14 employee said.

Kikes gonna Kike....

Souce @Slavyangrad

eviljewssynagogue of satan

