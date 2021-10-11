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FBI to Investigate Parents for Standing Strong Against CRT-- Antifa, gets a Pass
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40 views • October 11, 2021
The FBI has been asked by the Biden ministration to investigate parents who stand strong against critical race theory, the poisonous ideology being taught to the children in schools across the nation. This of course will have to chilling effect, of this thread, silencing their voices and allowing this cancer of CERT to spread.
Of course, Antifa who actually do perpetrate violence and mayhem, continue to get a pass.
#CRT #FBI #schoolboards
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Of course, Antifa who actually do perpetrate violence and mayhem, continue to get a pass.
#CRT #FBI #schoolboards
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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