Frank Gaffney: The CCP Is Colonizing and Enslaving the Planet

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07/26/2021 Frank Gaffney: In addition to enslaving mainland China, the Chinese Communist Party is enslaving many other nations through the “One Belt, One Road” initiative and their aspiration is to dominate the world.