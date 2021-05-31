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Proof elections are rigged
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143 views • May 31, 2021
Testimony from Clinton Eugene Curtis, Computer Programmer on 12/13/2004 at the Forum on the 2004 Presidential Election. He's worked for NASA, Exxon Mobile,The Dept. of Transportation. He testifies that there are programs that can secretly be used to fix the elections because he created one for electronic voting machines.
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