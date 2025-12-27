© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian intelligence had discovered several 25-meter deep underground bunkers in the western part of the city, which were built by NATO military engineers in 2016. Furthermore, Russian intelligence also confirmed that there were Ukrainian and NATO officers in these bunkers, who patiently waited for the evacuation group to exit the encircled city safely. However, sources in the Russian military department said that the chief of the Russian General Staff personally ordered the destruction of these underground bunkers along with foreign officers......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
