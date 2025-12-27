BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
General Gerasimov refused to show MERCY to the Encircled British Military Advisers in HULIAIPOLE
341 views • 2 days ago

Russian intelligence had discovered several 25-meter deep underground bunkers in the western part of the city, which were built by NATO military engineers in 2016. Furthermore, Russian intelligence also confirmed that there were Ukrainian and NATO officers in these bunkers, who patiently waited for the evacuation group to exit the encircled city safely. However, sources in the Russian military department said that the chief of the Russian General Staff personally ordered the destruction of these underground bunkers along with foreign officers.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
encircledgeneral gerasimovbritish military advisershuliaipole
