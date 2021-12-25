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075 - Science: Surely Our Fathers Have Inherited Lies - What's Up Prof? 75
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46 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 75 we talk about science. In the time we are living in science has basically become a religion. The Bible has been brushed aside and science is now the arbiter of truth and seems to have the final say in anything from what you eat to your moral choices. To help us move forward through our current situation and to prepare us for what is coming, we will have to make the Bible our source of truth. It is and will be the only way to be able to discern true from false science.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Eresia Di Base YouTube Channel - Kary Mullis The full interview by Gary Null
https://youtu.be/nuWH1zFfX5A
Danai YouTube Channel - Maker Kary Mullis over PCR tests YouTube
https://youtu.be/0zEoRmJgt00
Healthful Living, p. 243.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #TrueScience
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Eresia Di Base YouTube Channel - Kary Mullis The full interview by Gary Null
https://youtu.be/nuWH1zFfX5A
Danai YouTube Channel - Maker Kary Mullis over PCR tests YouTube
https://youtu.be/0zEoRmJgt00
Healthful Living, p. 243.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #TrueScience
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Keywords
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