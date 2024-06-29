Biden Bombs Bigly - Supreme Court Hands Down Major Victory for J6rs - Headline News 6/28/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weekly News Report! Democrats are in panic mode after last night's debate, asking, "what do we do now?" Major players reported asking Joe to step down. In a 6-3 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court overruled DOJ’s interpretation of a key obstruction of an official proceeding statute used against J6 defendants, narrowing the use of 1512(c)2. Additionally, in a momentous 6-3 decision, #SCOTUS just took a sledgehammer to the ability of #Federal agencies to overreach and overregulate businesses by overturning #Chevrondeference which -a huge blow to the #AdministrativeState and a great victory for #freedom. Please send your prayers up for Rep. Thomas Massie who just announced the passing of his wife and love of his life of 35 yrs. Good news- Oklahoma to put the Bible and the Ten Commandments IN EVERY SINGLE CLASSROOM IN THE STATE saying they are foundational for western civilization. #TractorSupply gets "Bud Lighted" & walks back woke agenda after losing $2 billion they decided to stick to selling farm equipment rather than engaging in political activism. All of that and more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:
