China, Brazil Deal Ditches U.S. Dollar; Trans Shooter Suspected of Anti-Christian Bigotry

China and Brazil just struck a deal to ditch the U.S. dollar and trade using each other’s currencies, putting a major dent in the dollar’s status as the world reserve currency; police refuse to release the Nashville Christian school trans shooter’s manifesto, sparking suspicion of anti-Christianity bigotry; and technology experts call for a halt on further Artificial Intelligence, citing existential dangers as a reason.
Also on the show: Host Paul Dragu interviews The New American senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko about her hosting a panel at the “Better Way Conference” in the U.K. this June; a discussion about the worth of the individual; and JBS Coordinator Robert Owens talks about the one-two punch of educating and activating.
