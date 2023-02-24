Video Presentation on DIOXIN Testing

The Health Ranger lab is adding an 'atmospheric pressure gas chromatography (APGC) interface' to their mass spec instruments. Included is a video presentation of the process by the Situation Update, and additional commentary by speaker Mike Adams. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport & https://gab.com/naturalnews

"We're looking at molecules, smashing them apart. Then looking at the ion fragments and the accurate mass of that, in the case of QToff or different ionization potential and retention times, illusion times in the columns. That's how you find dioxins by the way."

(GCMS from Water's Corporation)



Charge Transfer

"APGC ionization is soft, which minimizes compound fragmentation and results in enhanced molecular ion response, compared to electron impact ionization. Ionization can also be controlled in favor of charge transfer, which generates N+Ions..."

Protonization

"...or with the addition of water or methanol(?), protonation to N+H."﻿﻿

'StepWave'

"With 'Water's StepWave technology ions are captured and transferred more efficiently than ever. In addition the intervetive offaccess(?) design actively eliminates neutral contaminants producing noise, delivering unprecedented levels of MS performance."

'Radar' Mode

"Radar Mode simultaneously acquires both full scan MS and MSMS data, providing valuable information on matrix effects, to facilitating method development and troubleshooting."

"Using APGC with 'Water's high resolution QToff and Cineap(?) platforms you can also leverage the benefits 'MS' to the 'E' and capture exact mass, precursor, and product ion data from every component in your sample​"

