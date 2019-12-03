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WOMM 12-03-19 Crimes Against The Most Vulnerable
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10 views • December 03, 2019
Today I bring you the news stories of children who fell victim to irredeemable, garbage human beings. I also highlight a few that the justice system failed to protect, or failed to properly punish the perpetrators.
You can read a person's character by the way they treat children or animals, and with that being said no one in these news stories deserve to be breathing
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
You can read a person's character by the way they treat children or animals, and with that being said no one in these news stories deserve to be breathing
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
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