Family Gives Full Tour of Their 20 Acre Off Grid Property In North Idaho

We moved our family of 6 onto 20 acres in North Idaho to build our own homestead ourselves. Today's video is a full tour of the entire property, and what our plans are moving forward as we live and build with kids in tow.
About Us:
We are a homeschool and homesteading family currently building on our new 20 acre homestead in North Idaho. We garden, seed save, raise meat rabbits, raise chickens, process our own meat, save our own seed, can, bake, and do just about everything that we can ourselves to achieve a self sufficient and debt free life for our family.
