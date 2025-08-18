BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Soho House to Go Private in $2.7 Billion Deal | $9 Per Share Buyout Explained!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
0
5 views • 20 hours ago

Soho House to Go Private in $2.7 Billion Deal | $9 Per Share Buyout Explained!

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Soho House, the iconic global members club operator, will go private in a $2.7 billion deal led by MCR Hotels. Shareholders are being offered $9 per share—a significant premium given the club’s stock struggles since IPO. Investor Ron Burkle retains control, with new investment coming from tech figures like Ashton Kutcher and global financiers Apollo and Goldman Sachs. The move aims to strengthen Soho House’s exclusive community and global growth. Discover all the details and what it means for members and investors.

#SohoHouse #MCRHotels #PrivateEquity #BusinessNews #$9Share #Hospitality #LuxuryClub #NYSE #Investment #AshtonKutcher

hospitality industryprivate equitysoho housemcr hotelssoho house buyout27 billion dealnyse delistinghospitality newsluxury members clubashton kutcher investorron burkleglobal businessbusiness news august 2025
