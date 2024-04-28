Create New Account
All Christians Must Obey the Law Part 12
Glenwood Sabbath Assembly
Published a day ago

True love is the goal, the end of the Law. Yahshua said "eat My flesh. He who eats My flesh has Eternal Life." When you do that He said the He and the Father will come into you. You invite Eternal Life into you by obedience to the Law and Commandments. Without obedience, just saying, "Jesus, I invite You into my life" are just empty words.

sabbathobeyobedienceten commandments

