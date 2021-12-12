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First Covid Shot Caused Myocarditis - then Medical Exemption DENIED
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331 views • December 12, 2021
This young wife's husband got myocarditis from his first Covid "vaccine". The doctors all agreed on this, but then backtracked. She finds a doctor who really wants to help, and agrees it was the Covid shot...
But he won't write a medical exemption for the second Covid jab because he is afraid of losing his medical license.
I hope you really get how monstrous this is.
...and of course TikTok is censoring her video, multiple re-postings to keep it up...
See "jennifer.suzanne1" on TikTok for verification.
But he won't write a medical exemption for the second Covid jab because he is afraid of losing his medical license.
I hope you really get how monstrous this is.
...and of course TikTok is censoring her video, multiple re-postings to keep it up...
See "jennifer.suzanne1" on TikTok for verification.
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