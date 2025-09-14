HUNDREDS OF FEET OF CURVATURE MISSING TODAY & THE EARTH REMAINS FLAT -- AUSTRALIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Earth Curvature Calculator
Eric Dubay
https://www.youtube.com/@FlatEarthEric/videos
JohnThor
https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos
Daryl Marble
https://www.youtube.com/@d.marble471
Journal of Geocentric Cosmology (Steven Alonzo)
https://www.youtube.com/@JournalofGeocentricCosmology/videos
p-brane
https://www.youtube.com/@p-brane/videos
J Tolan
https://www.youtube.com/@jtolanmedia1/videos
Taboo Conspiracy [Mirror]
https://www.youtube.com/@tabooconspiracymirror1389/featured
THE FLAT EARTH WARRIORZ
https://www.youtube.com/@the_flat_earth_warriorz/videos
DITRH
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kGe71EDYD4wE
Flat Earth Clock app
https://rumble.com/c/flatearthclock/videos?e9s=src_v1_cbl
Hangman1128
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg
The Flat Earth Archive
https://www.youtube.com/@theflateartharchive7915/videos
THE FLAT EARTH WARRIORZ