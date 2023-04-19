Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bank Collapses Expose Weaknesses in Financial Sector: What You Need to Know
145 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now
Apr 18, 2023 #bank #gold #economy
Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth during these uncertain times? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN3182023&month=2023-04

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... 🗣 The International Monetary Fund, the IMF just came out with its Global Financial Stability Report. And while we're hearing talk from Janet Yellen of how great things are and how stable there is and how lending is in cut back, etcetera, this report shows something really different. So I am talking about it in the sections in more depth, but there were some very, very interesting charts and graphs. And you guys know I love my charts and graphs, and we're gonna talk about that today. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Global Financial Stability Report April 2023

1:12 Social Media’s Role in Markets

3:15 Impact of Rising Rates

9:01 US Insurers Illiquid Assets

15:50 Treasury Market Depth & Debt

20:15 Central Banks Buying Gold

25:10 The Thrivers Community Join The Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/bank-... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨

Keywords
economymoneygoldsilverbanksmarketinterest ratesinsurancefinancial sectorincitm tradingbank collapsesexpose weaknesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket