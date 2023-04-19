Bank Collapses Expose Weaknesses in Financial Sector: What You Need to Know

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... 🗣 The International Monetary Fund, the IMF just came out with its Global Financial Stability Report. And while we're hearing talk from Janet Yellen of how great things are and how stable there is and how lending is in cut back, etcetera, this report shows something really different. So I am talking about it in the sections in more depth, but there were some very, very interesting charts and graphs. And you guys know I love my charts and graphs, and we're gonna talk about that today. 📖
Chapters: 0:00 Global Financial Stability Report April 2023
1:12 Social Media’s Role in Markets
3:15 Impact of Rising Rates
9:01 US Insurers Illiquid Assets
15:50 Treasury Market Depth & Debt
20:15 Central Banks Buying Gold
