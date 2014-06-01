EP 2014-6PM PELOSI’s CONGRESS DISPLAYS FASCIST SYMBOLS & DEMS

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USA Today wrote a BS article on how President Trump is selling Nazi T-Shirts at his campaign store. The far left “fact checkers” at USA Today ruled the America First Eagle on the Trump T-Shirt is in fact a Nazi Symbol. But then their fake news fell apart. Matt Whitlock pointed out that Speaker Nancy Pelosi uses the same image on her website. CAUGHT WEARING NAZI PINS – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/28WH30qXVbN
GUEST: In 2010, Maryam Henein’s 15-year career as an investigative journalist, entrepeneur, and producer hit a milestone with the release of her award-winning documentary Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. It also marked her directorial debut. Maryam’s other credits include programs for the BBC, Discovery, Robert Greenwald, and Morgan Spurlock—plus, she co-wrote and hosted a program for TLC about the Ark of the Covenant. Her articles have appeared in several publications including the Los Angeles Times, Maxim, Science & Spirit Magazine, and Penthouse. https://www.honeycolony.com/about/team/maryam-henein/
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