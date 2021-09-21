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Pandemic Podcast @pandemicpodcast
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Can any of us realistically use the law to challenge the global Covid response?
That’s the question to which my latest high-profile guest has been seeking an answer for more than a year now, having set up the Coronavirus Investigative Committee in July 2020 with a view to taking on governments and public bodies worldwide in far-reaching class actions.
I will be exploring with him what’s been achieved so far and what he has discovered after gathering evidence from more than 150 key expert witnesses. Their testimony has touched on all aspects of the physical and psychological fall-out from the global pandemic response, how it’s impacted the economy, our politics, our personal freedoms, the law itself.
How can we use the law to challenge the global Covid response? Dan Astin-Gregory Reiner Fuellmich