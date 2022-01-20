WILLIE NELSON: Mommas, Don't Vaxx Your Babies!

Advice for Momma from Waylon & Willie...Mamas, don’t let your babiesGet vaxxed by the Soy BoysDon’t let ‘em coerce youOr bribe you with stuffDon’t trust the doctorsBig Pharma corruptsMamas, don’t let your babiesGet jabbed by the Soy BoysOr you’ll see empty cradlesBecause they’re not ableEven with someone they love.*******Soy Boys don’t know about loveAnd their hearts are stone coldThey’d rather kill you with a jabThan to see you grow old.Buyin’ up farmlandIs their sinister planTo force all the world to obeyIf you don’t understand thisAnd you don’t die youngThey’re gonna change your DNA.*******Mamas, don’t let your babiesGet vaxxed by the Soy BoysDon’t let ‘em coerce youOr bribe you with stuffDon’t trust the doctorsBig Pharma corruptsMamas, don’t let your babiesGet jabbed by the Soy BoysOr you’ll see empty cradlesBecause they’re not ableEven with someone they love.*******Soy Boys like preying on childrenAnd summoning demonsDrinkin’ blood in the nudeAnd midnight human sacrificeIf we really knew themWe’d never allow themTo live out their days on God’s earth.We’d chase ‘em & catch ’em;We’d burn ‘em and hang ’em.They’d regret the day of their birth.*******Mamas, don’t let your babiesGet vaxxed by the Soy BoysDon’t let ‘em coerce youOr bribe you with stuffDon’t trust the doctorsBig Pharma corruptsMamas, don’t let your babiesGet jabbed by the Soy BoysOr you’ll see empty cradlesBecause they’re not ableEven with someone they love.