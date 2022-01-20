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WILLIE NELSON: Mommas, Don't Vaxx Your Babies!
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90 views • January 20, 2022
Advice for Momma from Waylon & Willie...
http://JonathanOToole.com
[email protected]
http://ProjectSEE.com
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get vaxxed by the Soy Boys
Don’t let ‘em coerce you
Or bribe you with stuff
Don’t trust the doctors
Big Pharma corrupts
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get jabbed by the Soy Boys
Or you’ll see empty cradles
Because they’re not able
Even with someone they love.
*******
Soy Boys don’t know about love
And their hearts are stone cold
They’d rather kill you with a jab
Than to see you grow old.
Buyin’ up farmland
Is their sinister plan
To force all the world to obey
If you don’t understand this
And you don’t die young
They’re gonna change your DNA.
*******
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get vaxxed by the Soy Boys
Don’t let ‘em coerce you
Or bribe you with stuff
Don’t trust the doctors
Big Pharma corrupts
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get jabbed by the Soy Boys
Or you’ll see empty cradles
Because they’re not able
Even with someone they love.
*******
Soy Boys like preying on children
And summoning demons
Drinkin’ blood in the nude
And midnight human sacrifice
If we really knew them
We’d never allow them
To live out their days on God’s earth.
We’d chase ‘em & catch ’em;
We’d burn ‘em and hang ’em.
They’d regret the day of their birth.
*******
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get vaxxed by the Soy Boys
Don’t let ‘em coerce you
Or bribe you with stuff
Don’t trust the doctors
Big Pharma corrupts
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get jabbed by the Soy Boys
Or you’ll see empty cradles
Because they’re not able
Even with someone they love.
http://JonathanOToole.com
[email protected]
http://ProjectSEE.com
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get vaxxed by the Soy Boys
Don’t let ‘em coerce you
Or bribe you with stuff
Don’t trust the doctors
Big Pharma corrupts
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get jabbed by the Soy Boys
Or you’ll see empty cradles
Because they’re not able
Even with someone they love.
*******
Soy Boys don’t know about love
And their hearts are stone cold
They’d rather kill you with a jab
Than to see you grow old.
Buyin’ up farmland
Is their sinister plan
To force all the world to obey
If you don’t understand this
And you don’t die young
They’re gonna change your DNA.
*******
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get vaxxed by the Soy Boys
Don’t let ‘em coerce you
Or bribe you with stuff
Don’t trust the doctors
Big Pharma corrupts
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get jabbed by the Soy Boys
Or you’ll see empty cradles
Because they’re not able
Even with someone they love.
*******
Soy Boys like preying on children
And summoning demons
Drinkin’ blood in the nude
And midnight human sacrifice
If we really knew them
We’d never allow them
To live out their days on God’s earth.
We’d chase ‘em & catch ’em;
We’d burn ‘em and hang ’em.
They’d regret the day of their birth.
*******
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get vaxxed by the Soy Boys
Don’t let ‘em coerce you
Or bribe you with stuff
Don’t trust the doctors
Big Pharma corrupts
Mamas, don’t let your babies
Get jabbed by the Soy Boys
Or you’ll see empty cradles
Because they’re not able
Even with someone they love.
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