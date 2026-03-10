💬 Ursula announces that Europe will now lead the world in nuclear energy.

Adding:

🤣No way: the decision to reduce the share of nuclear energy in the electricity production mix in ‌the European Union was a strategic mistake given that ‌the bloc is neither an oil or gas producer - EU Commission President and an Obvious Genius Ursula ​Von der Leyen

"This reduction in the share of nuclear was a choice, I believe that it was a strategic mistake for Europe to turn its back on a reliable, affordable ‌source of low-emissions power"

The EU relied on ⁠nuclear for one third of its electricity in 1990 and now the share is only close to 15%, she said.

The European Union aims ​to ​stimulate the development of small nuclear ​reactors, to make Europe ‌less dependent on imported fossil fuels.

"We see a global revival of nuclear energy. And Europe wants to be part of it," von der Leyen said as she announced a 200 million euros ($233 million) guarantee by the EU to stimulate investments in ‌the development of small modular reactors.

The money ​would come from the EU's Emissions ​Trading System, she said.

"We ​want this new technology to be operational by ‌the early 2030s," she said.

Von der ​Leyen said soaring ​energy prices caused by the war in the Middle east were a "stark reminder" of Europe's vulnerability as an importer of ​fossil fuels and ‌underlined the importance of increasing power production from renewable ​sources and nuclear reactors.

🐻 Bahahahaha

Adding:

Esmaeil Baqaei, the spoxman for Iranian Foreign Ministry, responded to yesterday's Gauleiterin remarks on Iran on X.

🐻He didn't hold back.

Please spare the hypocrisy. You’ve made a career out of standing on the wrong side of history—green-lighting occupation, genocide, and atrocities, and now laundering U.S./Israeli crime of aggression and war crimes against Iranians.

Where was your voice when more than 165 innocent IRANIAN little angels were massacred in the city of #Minab? Why don't you say anything when hospitals, historical sites, oil facilities, diplomatic police headquarter, firefighting stations and residential neighborhoods are wickedly targeted?

Silence in the face of lawlessness and atrocity is nothing less than complicity.

Scroll through the replies (https://x.com/i/status/2030955847765922263) under your own post and see what people really think about your “whitewashing of criminals.”

Adding info from X post:

Abu Dhabi Media Office reports a drone attack on a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex.

This is one of the largest refining and petrochemicals complexes in the world, refining over 900 000 barrels of oil per day.

🐻Well, it used to.





@DD Geopolitics



