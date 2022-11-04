Ardern’s Propaganda reaches the Level of Insanity;
People who question vaccine safety are linked to Nazis, ISIS, Terrorism, Serial Killers, Klu Klux Klan and “Darkness”
A few days ago, I wrote that last year’s government Covid advice about disinformation, when read today in the light of recently published science, was itself disinformation. That night I watched ‘Web of Chaos’, an hour-long Television New Zealand, TVNZ, government-funded documentary compiled with the help of main players from our very own Disinformation Project. https://expose-news.com/2022/11/04/arderns-propaganda-reaches-level-of-insanity/
About the Author New Zealand’s Guy Hatchard, PhD, is an international advocate of food safety and natural medicine. He was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food safety testing and certification laboratory. He has lectured and advised governments in countries around the world on health and education initiatives.
Recently Dr. Hatchard launched a Campaign for Global Legislation Outlawing Biotechnology Experimentation – GLOBE – a global initiative to end risky biotechnology experimentation. You can register, contribute as an author or follow this initiative on the website: https://globe.global/about-globe/ or signup to receive GLOBE’s email newsletters
You can find more articles by Dr. Hatchard on his website The Hatchard Report https://hatchardreport.com
