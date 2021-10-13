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Democrat School Board Covers Up Rape To Get Transgender Bathroom Policy Passed
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325 views • October 13, 2021
Parents who were arrested at a school board meeting and deemed 'domestic terrorists' were attempting to expose the rapes of their daughters by a skirt wearing male with a penis in their school bathrooms amidst a leftist bid to legalize those very bathrooms as 'gender neutral.' Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/domestic-terrorist-parent-arrested-at-school-board-meeting-was-upset-tranny-raped-his-daughter-in-campus-bathroom/
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