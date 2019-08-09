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HOW COVERT AGENTS INFILTRATE THE INTERNET TO MANIPULATE, DECEIVE, AND DESTROY REPUTATIONS FULL VIDEO
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356 views • August 09, 2019
https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2019/05/29/how-covert-agents-infiltrate-the-internet-to-manipulate-deceive-and-destroy-reputations-full-video/
In this presentation we do a full overview of how covert agents infiltrate the internet to manipulate, deceive and destroy reputations. We go over in depth a series of top secret documents that were leaked by Edward Snowden that expose the training programs for these covert agents that come from a branch of GCHQ known as the Joint Threat Research Intelligence group or JTRIG. These tactics are being used in full force all over the internet and also in controlled social manipulation operations such as protests, various forms of activism and control over main stream media propaganda.
In this presentation we do a full overview of how covert agents infiltrate the internet to manipulate, deceive and destroy reputations. We go over in depth a series of top secret documents that were leaked by Edward Snowden that expose the training programs for these covert agents that come from a branch of GCHQ known as the Joint Threat Research Intelligence group or JTRIG. These tactics are being used in full force all over the internet and also in controlled social manipulation operations such as protests, various forms of activism and control over main stream media propaganda.
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