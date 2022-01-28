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To The Canadian Truckers In The Convoy, & The Canadian Supporters - THANK YOU, From A Neighbor Below (MIRRORED)
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396 views • January 28, 2022
To The Canadian Truckers In The Convoy, & The Canadian Supporters - THANK YOU, From A Neighbor Below (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/35C4pU7OUcs
I am seeing social media channels being suspended for posting on the convoy. If I go, I hope you will subscribe to my other channels; the links are below, along with the link to the song, Great Awakening. Thank you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAEkc4s4oKQ
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my to my back up channels
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Rise Up
Artist
Great Awakening
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Great Awakening)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/35C4pU7OUcs
I am seeing social media channels being suspended for posting on the convoy. If I go, I hope you will subscribe to my other channels; the links are below, along with the link to the song, Great Awakening. Thank you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAEkc4s4oKQ
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my to my back up channels
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Rise Up
Artist
Great Awakening
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Great Awakening)
Keywords
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