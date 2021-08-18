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Waking Up! Healing & Wellbeing Through Music with Musical Jennifer
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3 views • August 18, 2021
Join me as I interview Musical Jennifer. Learn about her amazing story of being just a girl in a musical family. Jennifer’s passion for music and her desire to teach others drew me to her, because my own Spiritual Guides and Angels have described humanity and Creation as a beautiful song, a symphony that can heal our divisions, our health, and so much more.
Jennifer like so many does not have esteemed degrees and was surprised when I asked her to be a guest on this podcast. I told her that her authenticity and natural passion, joy, and alignment with the music of her Soul makes her more qualified than someone with the highest “pedigrees.”
Real talent comes through the Soul as you wholly embrace the knowledge of the spheres, while receiving it through the resonance, reverence, and alignment you hold.
Jennifer like so many does not have esteemed degrees and was surprised when I asked her to be a guest on this podcast. I told her that her authenticity and natural passion, joy, and alignment with the music of her Soul makes her more qualified than someone with the highest “pedigrees.”
Real talent comes through the Soul as you wholly embrace the knowledge of the spheres, while receiving it through the resonance, reverence, and alignment you hold.
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