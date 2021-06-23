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Excerpt from The Highwire with Del Bigtree and Guest Dr. Andrew Wakefield – Episode 125 [August 22, 2019]
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555 views • June 23, 2021
Who is to blame for the resurgence of measles? Is it those they label anti-vaxxers, or those responsible for vaccination?
Episode 125 – Full Show: https://thehighwire.com/videos/wakefields-warning-measles-is-mutating-highwire-episode-125/ [Monsanto Targets Journalist Carey Gillam; New Study Reignites the Fluoride Debate with Jefferey Jaxen; Andrew Wakefield Warns: “Measles is Mutating”]
Under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Episode 125 – Full Show: https://thehighwire.com/videos/wakefields-warning-measles-is-mutating-highwire-episode-125/ [Monsanto Targets Journalist Carey Gillam; New Study Reignites the Fluoride Debate with Jefferey Jaxen; Andrew Wakefield Warns: “Measles is Mutating”]
Under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
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