https://gettr.com/post/p2cb79le706

3/16/2023 Kathleen Winn’s interview with Prince Li: I personally witnessed in court that the US prosecutors stated that they have been working with Communist China to investigate Miles Guo’s case. The CCP has been trying everything possible to repatriate Mr. Guo because he exposed in 2017 the CCP’s infiltration of the US through the BGY Scheme and the 3F Plan!

3/16/2023 美国电台主持人凯瑟琳·温恩采访小王子: 我在法庭上亲耳听到美国检察官们说他们一直在与中共政府合作调查郭文贵先生！中共千方百计想遣返郭先生是因为他早在2017年就曝光了中共通过蓝金黄计划和3F计划对美国进行的渗透！

